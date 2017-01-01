Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan have proved that celebs can help others without bragging about it. Agree?

Many Bollywood celebs do charity work and donate money to organizations. Most of them like to brag about it on social media or through their PR. For example, what Salman Khan's Being Human does is simply amazing and commendable. But it's all over the news and even a food distribution camp is marketed all over social media for days.

The same goes for Akshay Kumar, who one journalist had recently revealed that his PR team makes sure his donation or any kind of charity work reaches every news channel in this country. But recently the mother of late filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, Lalitha Lajmi revealed that Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and Alia's mother Soni Razdan helped Kalpana when she required dialysis in 2017.

Aamir would send cheques directly into her account while Alia and Soni took care of her dialysis till she passed away. None of it made it into the news and they didn't talk about it on social media. Don't you think other celebs can learn a thing or two from them?