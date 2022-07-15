Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting twins now?

Lovely couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently announced that they are expecting their first child, and they have been the talk of the town ever since. Ranbir recently sent his fans into a frenzy after a video of him went viral on social media, revealing that they are expecting twins. A video of Ranbir Kapoor's interview with Film Companion went viral on social media, sparking speculation about his first child.





Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a viral video playing a game of two truths and a lie when he stunned everyone with his answer. "I am having twins, I am going to be in a very big mythological film, and I am taking a long break from work," Ranbir Kapoor was heard saying. Following his comments in the video, social media users went crazy, wondering if the couple was expecting twins.