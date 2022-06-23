Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to be lovely parents

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in a touching hospital photo with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress uploaded that actual photo to Instagram to spread the good news. On April 14 of this year, the couple tied the knot, and shortly they will welcome their first child.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan recently discussed her opinions with Bombay Times.

We're all overjoyed and dancing, she exclaimed. She merely sees starting a new life as an incredible, life-changing adventure. It's the most beautiful and important moment for any two people, in her opinion, and nothing can possibly compare. "I wish them (Ranbir-Alia) so much love and joy," she continued. And yeah, I'm eager to become a nanny as well!

For Alia and Ranbir, this is a significant year. The couple will be shown on screen together for the first time in Brahmastra in addition to getting married and now announcing their pregnancy. On September 9, the movie will open in theatres.