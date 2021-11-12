Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rehearsing for sangeet night?

Before you start, let me tell Anushka Ranjan, Alia's best friend and Bollywood actress, is getting married to her lover Aditya Seal, and preparations are underway. Alia, who wants to make her bestie's wedding memorable, is reportedly arranging a dance piece to perform on the Sangeet night. The actress is reportedly attempting to entice her fiancé, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, to dance with her.





Alia has already planned a song for her performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It's not a big show, just a one-minute, one-and-a-half-minute thing with others, a spoof." "So, it's likely to start with Alia-Ranbir, and then the others will join them," the source continued. Also, Ranbir is a pretty timid person, so let's see if it happens and he nods.





I wonder what kind of performance the couple will be giving