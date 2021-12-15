Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will marry at a Mumbai hotel in December rather than a destination wedding?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood's most popular couples. The power couple has been quite open about their romance and has left no stone unturned when it comes to declaring their love for one another. The two have been in a serious relationship for quite some time and are upfront about it. While Alia has always stated in interviews that she has had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor since she was a child, Ranbir quickly reciprocated her feelings, and the couple has been together ever since. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been photographed together numerous times and have never shied away from the camera. According to rumours, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had to postpone their wedding preparations because to the pandemic a few weeks ago. According to reports, the couple has put their wedding date back an entire year, and will now marry in December 2022 or January 2023. According to a fresh storey from a renowned website, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would forego a vacation wedding and marry in Mumbai instead. The reason for this is that Alia's family members find it difficult to travel for a destination wedding, and the couple wishes to keep things simple so that relatives and friends can attend. With the added stress of travel, destination weddings can be tough to attend for many individuals. According to reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. The majority of Bollywood celebs pick destination weddings, and as we've seen, the most recent trend has been to choose a luxury place for the wedding, either within India or abroad. They then choose a Mumbai reception because Mumbai is home to the most of Hollywood's celebrities. If the news is to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will buck the norm!