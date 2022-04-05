Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dating history and how they landed together!

Alia Bhatt rumoured to have dated a guy named Ali which was disclosed in a chat show. When she entered Bollywood she started seeing co-star Siddharth Malhotra. On the other Ranbir has dated a lot of Bollywood divas like Sonam, Katrina Deepika and Mahira Khan. Ranbir and Alia started dating back in 2017 after the duo met on the sets of Brahmastra. During an event of the film, director Ayan Mukerji opened up about the initial time when they started dating and how he advised them against stepping out together.