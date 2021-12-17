Alia Bhatt attended her friends bachelorette!

We all just love watching Alia Bhatt attend her friends wedding! Well soon we will see her attending her school friends bachelorette where all the girl gang enter Meghna Goyal's house and surprise her with a gorgeous decor for her spinster!

Alia Bhatt looked so happy that she just hopped on her best friend and hugged her. In the bachelorette we also spotted Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who is sister of Anushka Ranjan who recently got married Aditya Seal!

I am so excited to see Alia dance at her friends wedding and plus looking all pretty but an emotional friend at the same time! We will also see Ranbir Kapoor attending the wedding as her plus one which is gonna be such cute!!!! I AM SO LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS WEDDING!