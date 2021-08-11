Alia Bhatt charges Rs 0 to star in Heeramandi

Alia Bhatt told Sanjay Leela Bhansali to give her any role in Heera Mandi and she would do it for free.





Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the other hand, has turned down Alia's offer and vowed to pay the market price. It's not like Amitabh Bachchan refused to take a penny for Black because the producers couldn't afford to pay him what he was worth. Heera Mandi is produced by Netflix. Every actor receives his or her full fee.





Heera Mandi has seven episodes, the first of which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The rest of the six episodes will be directed by Vibhu Puri, who will also be present as a supervisor.





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Manisha Koirala, Vidya Balan, and others are also being considered for Heera Mandi by the ace filmmaker.