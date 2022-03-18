Alia bhatt deleted all the RRR related posts from her feed?

After seeing Alia promote RRR at events, the Kapil Sharma show, and other places, I assumed she was truly marketing the film and playing a key role in it, but she stopped promoting it after the film was out. I'm not sure whether anyone noticed, but Alia has deleted all RRR-related posts since the film's release and hasn't even commented on the film's popularity. Do you think it's because now that everyone knows how long her portion is, she can no longer claim to be such an important part of the film? It just seems strange that after so much promotion, there is now radio quiet.