Alia Bhatt flexes her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills!

On Friday Alia Bhatt shared a series of naturally cute and freckle-faced pictures of herself which was interestingly taken by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. These multiple pictures were taken when they went on a holiday for their New Year vacation. In the caption of the picture, she wrote, " Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills." Well, the story of the photos doesn't end there, Neetu Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor's mother drops a heart and a heart-eyed emoji in Alia Bhatt's comment section.

Even a fan who commented on her post writes, " You look so pretty. No doubt why Ranbir turned into your photographer. Lots of love."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came out as love birds at an award function and everyone just went nuts. They received lots of love from their fans and it was heartwarming to see them dating each other! Even I was so lovestruck when I heard that they are dating each other! They look so cute and sweet as a couple, they are my favourite couple in the Bollywood industry!

Well, we will soon see them onscreen in the film Brahmastra which is an Ayan Mukherjee directed film and Dharma Production!

The film is set to release on 9th September 2022!