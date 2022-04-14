Alia Bhatt gets married at 29, a shift in the long-running reality of actresses getting married late

With Deepika, Anushka and now finally Alia Bhatt getting married at what is considered 'an early age' for actresses to get married, it is surely a change with respect to the actresses in the olden days who use to consider getting late because of the popularity reasons.

Every actress wants to be a popular and A list actress in Bollywood and to be the heartthrob of millions. Female actors lose their popularity instantly once they get married, unlike male actors. Because the majority of Indians would always prefer to see a young pretty, glamorous and spinster actress over a married actress as the leading lady in a big-budget masala movie. Producers would hardly sign a married actress for big-budget movies. You can see in the case of Anushka Sharma, that she got married at the early age of 29 in 2017( compared to other female actresses 29 would be considered early). There are many others like Deepika, Sonam, and Asin who lost their stardom just after their marriage. However, there are a few exceptions like Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai who are still very successful as actresses even after getting married. You will see most of the actresses getting married at a late age when their Bollywood careers are almost over. Bipasha Basu, Pretty Zinta, Urmila, and Asin are some popular examples.