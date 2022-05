Ranbir is all set to promote his film Brahmastra in Visakhapatnam. He wore a white kurta and matching pants with brown Jootis. Few Minutes after he was clicked leaving for Vishakhapatnam, Alia made a cute gesture where she posted a story of her Ranbir and she wrote "Oh Hi" with a fire GIF. RK's look always makes the girls drool over him and now we can see his wife can't stop gushing over him.