Is Alia Bhatt going to overtake Deepika Padukone and become the face of a new Bollywood era?

Alia Bhatt started out early in Bollywood with Student of the Year. Since then, in a short span, she's starred in a number of films that are both commercial and critically received. Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Highway proved that, and with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the journey is continuing. Up until now Deepika Padukone possibly holds the spot for being one of the most well known Bollywood actresses. Her breakthrough in Cocktail was impressive and since then she hasn't looked back. Her movies include Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and many other upcoming flicks.





With SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia seems to be landing up with big roles. Unlike Deepika who was competing in the industry with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and others, Alia has to sustain within the circle of Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday.





Do you think Alia is on her way to become the next Deepika Padukone? I personally think that Deepika is going to retain her stardom for a long time.