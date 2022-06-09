Is Alia Bhatt a good actor or just lucky?

Her first film, SOTY, was a big hit and it is clearly visible that Alia had put so much effort into becoming that character. I mean why do we remember that Shanaya is only because Alia could pull that look and character.

In this film, a cute chubby girl made her debut. She did the role of a teen college girl. Still, it was a typical Bollywood masala movie.





In her second film, she proved she is much more talented. She played the role of Veera, a girl who got kidnapped just before her wedding. She nailed this role. People started taking her seriously.





Alia's work in Udta Punjab is commendable. I loved her acting-especially the accent. The way she managed to speak the local language was beautiful. There was a scene where she escaped from the house-she was out of the world. Expressions were priceless.





In Gully Boy, Oh Boy…Everyone loved Safeena. She literally made this role of her own. She did a tremendous job of doing justice in portraying such an aggressive character on the screen. Even though Ranveer was in limelight, she had some moments of her own and outshines him in some of the scenes.





And Finally- GANGUBAI!!!

Career-best performance of Alia, in this decade. She gave her best. From acting to dialogue delivery to her dance and expressions. Alia Bhatt has truly made her space. So she might be lucky enough to be able to get that first role, however, with every film this lady has improved herself and given her all to the India Film Industry and that's why she deserves all our love!!







