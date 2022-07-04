Alia Bhatt is having pregnancy cravings? Check out her favourite food

Alia Bhatt has been pregnant for a few months now. She had recently announced her pregnancy officially on Instagram. Ever since then, fans have been trying to find out new information about the actress's pregnancy. Alia Bhatt had posted on her Instagram story, a picture of a book she's reading, along with a Tiramasu. Does this count as her pregnancy cravings? Currently, the actress is in London shooting for her Hollywood debut London, Heart of stone.