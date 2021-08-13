  • facebook
Alia Bhatt hinting to collaborate with BTS? What do you think?

Raazi actress Alia Bhatt made a tweet yesterday giving a hint on collaborating with K-pop band BTS, and fans have gone crazy. Alia mentioned the BTS song 'Butter' in the tweet.


In the post, she attached a tweet by a popular Korean brand, Samsung and wrote, "Good is NEVER enough! Great is better @SamsungIndia @BTS_twt those #butter smooth moves. #Collab"


Alia Bhatt has a keen interest in the boy-band BTS. She has posted many videos on their songs. So, is this a hint that the actress will collaborate with the K-pop band? Fans are going gaga about it.
