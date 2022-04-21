Alia Bhatt Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor - Reel life couples that we totally adore

To jog your memory, in an explosive interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had opened up on how the wedding would have already happened if the pandemic hadn't played spoilsport.





"It (the wedding) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives," → Ranbir Kapoor had famously said.

Since then, the rather recluse Ranbir has been unabashedly declaring his love for Alia, even going down on one knee on public demand, asking 'humari shaadi kab hogi Alia?'





Remember the Brahmastra trailer launch? So, it does come as a surprise, no? But no, they didn't elope or have a secret wedding away from the public eye. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt admitted that she's already married to Ranbir Kapoor in her head for years now.





How adorable is that?





Well, the two certainly have the blessings of both their families - Soni Razdan, Alia's mom, is quite fond of Ranbir, and similarly, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, is a fan of Alia, especially after the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer dropped.

These two couples have proved that with the right person, your right time arrives soon.