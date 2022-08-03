Is Alia Bhatt the main villain in Brahmastra?

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The film is gaining attention for its mythical and mystical premise, which centres on the different Astras that are created for the preservation of the universe, with the Brahmastra being the most potent of them all.





Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The film is gaining attention for its mythical and mystical premise, which centres on the different Astras that are created for the preservation of the universe, with the Brahmastra being the most potent of them all. From the very beginning of the trailer, fans were eager to interpret a number of possibilities.





According to one of the fan hypotheses, Mouni Roy's Junoon may not be the major antagonist in Brahmastra. It appears that her character wants to take all of the Atras' abilities. However, a lot of people believe that she will be used as a scapegoat, with another adversary in charge.





In the movie, Alia Bhatt is unmistakably Ranbir Kapoor's love interest. Some fans, nevertheless, believe that Alia might actually be the major antagonist and that there is more going on than first appears. According to certain opinions, Alia is merely acting as Ranbir's lover in the movie in order to steal the Astras.



