Alia Bhatt is the most privileged star kid in Bollywood, agree or not?

After the extremely sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Indian audience has brought themselves to rage. Why? Because they have started to think that if we support star kids talent would be suppressed. Now, how true is this that? Are all-star kids untalented and undeserving? Are they bad people because they were supported by families in the industry? Do they deserve to be boycotted?





She's technically not a "star kid" of sorts, but she does come from the infamous Bhatt family. However, the strong characters she had portrayed in Highway, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, are testaments to her excellent acting. Even a role as small as the one in Kapoor & Sons, she just made it impeccable. However, the fact has to be admitted that she was privileged when she got her first role in SOTY. I mean in FILMFARE AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS, Alia Bhatt was awarded. For what? and she got this award for the movie GullyBoy in the competition of Rani Mukherjee in Mardaani-2 (2020 award show). Is this even real?





What are your views about the same?







