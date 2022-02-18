Alia Bhatt nailed the character of Gangubai Kathiawadi but Kangana looks identical to Gangubai. Do you agree?

Kangana's passive aggression makes so sense right now. Even though it looked stupid and desperate, Kangana looked a lot similar to Gangubai than Alia Bhatt does. Alia's performance is unbeatable and natural as if Gangubai lived through her. For once Gangubai looks like Alia instead of Alia Bhatt looking like Gangubai. Everything about this movie has set the tone to bring perfection by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Do you think Kangana would have performed as well as Alia? could she have outdone Alia Bhatt's performance? What do you think could be the reasons for Kangana not being cast in Gangubai Kathiawadi?