Alia Bhatt is not invited to Vick-Kat's wedding?

We recently saw Alia Bhatt in town. Looks like she is not invited to Vicky Kaushal and her good friend Katrina Kaif's wedding. Everyone who has been invited was seen leaving for the wedding but Alia was seen in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were seen spending lots of time together before Alia dated Ranbir but ever since then they were not seen together in the gym working out together or at any social events!

Do you think she is not invited to the wedding because of Ranbir Kapoor?