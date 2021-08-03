From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut; Meaning of Famous Bollywood Celebrities Tattoos Explained!

Here are 5 Bollywood Celebrities who decided to get inked after much dilemma. Whose tattoo do you like the most?

1.Sushmita Sen - One of the most beloved Bollywood actress has a Latin saying, ‘Aut Viam inveniam aut faciam’ tattooed on her forearm. The saying translates to ‘I shall either find a way or make my own’. The actress has definitely lived up to her tattoo as she paved her own way in life. Won’t you agree?

2. Kangana Ranaut - The actress’s most famous tattoo is on the back of her neck and she calls it the ‘warrior angel’. Her tattoo represents her transformation into a bold and outspoken personality in Bollywood.

3. Deepika Padukone - Deepika Padukone and her infamous tattoo was the talk of the town for the longest time. It’s no secret that actress got her former boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor’s initials, RK, tattooed on her nape and she instantly regretted it when their relationship ended. Thankfully, Deepika Padukone found the man of her dreams and his name starts with R as well. The actress has modified the RK tattoo and has also gotten a beautiful anklet tattoo since then.

4.Alia Bhatt - As soon as the actress entered the industry, many people referred to her as “Chota Packet, Bada Dhamaka” because of her explosive acting capabilities. Alia Bhatt got a tattoo on her nape which reads ‘Pataka’ in Devnagiri to compliment her fire-like personality.

5. Ranbir Kapoor - The movie and song ‘Awara’ has a special place in every Indian’s heart but Ranbir Kapoor has a particularly deep connection with it because it was his grandfather’s movie. The actor has ‘Awara’ tattooed on his right write to give an ode to his grandfather and also to express his personality, a carefree and happy-go-lucky man.

If you had to choose to get the same tattoo as these celebrities, whose would you have chosen?