Alia Bhatt is really pregnant or is it just for Brahmastra promotions?
Alia and Ranbir's movie, Brahmasthra is going to release on 9th September 2022. Fans are eager to watch the movie in the theatres but ever since Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram, the internet is divided in two. Half of the internet is happy for the couple, whereas the other half think this can be a promotional stunt for their upcoming movie. But do you think Ranbir and Alia will take it this far just to promote the movie? I don't think the couple or any other couple would ever promote a film by faking their pregnancy as it's a sensitive topic. What do you think about it?