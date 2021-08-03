Alia Bhatt Shares Her Go To Skincare Routine

Alia Bhatt follows a multi skincare routine in a car, vanity van, or at her home. On YouTube, she uploaded a video and shared her skincare routine, “My skincare routine is one of the most important parts of my life and the most exciting parts of my day”.

If you want the same glowy skin as Alia Bhatt then here are the most important formulas, ingredients, and products on which she relies:

Add A Roller To Your Routine

The first step Alia Bhatt follows is spraying a mist on the face. Then uses a gold face roller in an upward and downward direction. She does it for 1 – 2 minutes to improve circulation and also to decrease water retention. “It instantly wakes me up” she shared.

Don't Forget Eye Cream

The thin skin near the eyes needs all the TLC it can get. She says that “Eye cream is very important”. Applying an under-eye cream helps with the dark circles and dryness. She also applies The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG in that area. She shared, “I apply it because my under-eye looks a little puffy in the morning and I'm about to go face the camera”.

Look To Niacinamide

Alia Bhatt shared her views on the favorite ingredient, “It is a vitamin that gets rid of any fine lines, protects from pollution, hydrates and regenerates”. It helps to get rid of the fine lines, hydrates your skin, helps in regeneration, and protects from pollution - The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. Whatever you apply on the face you should also apply it on your necks and hands – a great tip to prevent aging on the body parts too.

Moisturise, Moisturise, Moisturise

Alia Bhatt’s go-to pick is the Glow Recipe Pick Juice and it is her key step in a skincare routine is a moisturizer. It hydrates your skin well. She shared, “I spend so much time in front of lights, so the skin gets dry. Just like you drink water, your skin also needs to drink water".

Always End With Sunscreen

The final step in her skincare routine is using sunscreen. Alia Bhatt says that “I can't explain how important sunscreen is. Even if you go near a window, you need sunscreen. I'm putting sunscreen on before my makeup".

Important Tip – All the skincare step she follows is after cleansing.

﻿