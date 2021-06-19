Alia Bhatt: A talented actress or considered so because of the mediocrity among other star kids?

Firstly, I think Alia Bhatt is actually a pretty good actress with potential. Her work in movies like Raazi, Highway, Dear Zindagi, and Udta Punjab showcase that. She's someone who has proved that she can carry films on her own early on in her career. I'm not a fan of her movies like Student of the Year, Kalank, and Shaandaar, though. And let's not talk about Sadak 2.

But it's also evident that she shines through with her acting more so because of her other contemporaries in the industry. Currently amongst the more recent star kids, she's better than the lot of Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Alia's acting also happens to be better than that of say Arjun Kapoor or Sonam Kapoor.

Do you also think that it's not only her good acting but also the fact that she doesn't have tough competition which makes her look much more talented?