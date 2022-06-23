Alia Bhatt is three months pregnant?
Alia Bhatt's pregnancy has been the only news that people are talking about. It's been 3 months since Ranbir and Alia got married. Many reports are claiming the actress is three months pregnant. There is no confirmation to this and everything is just an assumption at this point. It was on 14th April 2022 when the couple decided to tie the knot and make it official. The picture Alia had shared on her Instagram to announce this good news has Ranbir and Alia looking at the ultrasound. The first-trimester ultrasound should be done 7 to 8 weeks from the first day of the last menstrual period. A leading media house claims that Alia and Ranbir have been up to date with the check-ups and the test results are normal.