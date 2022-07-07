Alia Bhatt trolled again for her controversial remarks on Koffee With Karan

Everyone knows that with Koffee with Karan, and with every episode, there comes a controversy. This time Alia has become the target for her remark made on Deepika and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. Yes! Alia came out very open with SLB's promise to Alia of 4 films. Netizens have been tweeting about this remark made by Alia recently on KWK.

A lot of tweets have come regarding Alia faking it completely of her being totally normal about Deepika Padukone. Fans share that behind her cute little face, and sweet nature, Alia is actually trying to compare herself to Deepika Padukone who is already a 'Queen'. According to some users, she is just trying to be in the place where she actually doesn't deserve to be.





Well, one thing is for sure the remark has surely ignited the nepotism debate as the audience is questioning SLB's selection of roles just for the privileged ones?

Is it fair that you really ask and take the 'promise' of being offered 3 or 4 films rather than actually competing for it with the other actors? And will the other actors, is it really fair for them to wait that long to get into SLB's films?