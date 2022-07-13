Alia Bhatt trolling Ibrahim Ali Khan on national TV

Alia Bhatt was seen trolling Ibrahim Alia Khan openly on Koffee With Karan. She was seen doing it in a casual way where she narrated the incident when Ibrahim messaged her when he saw Gangubai Kathiawari. She said his text was the cutest and I love Iggy (Ibrahim Ali Khan). She said "Everyone in the industry is very sweet. But there is one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is the most cutest person I have ever met in my life.





He sent me the most amazing massage." Further she read the text ""Had to remove the time to message you personally...I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So So good! Best actress in this country".





To Many people it looked like she was trolling him for no reason and there was no such thing but a hype text. What do you think?