Alia Bhatt's beauty secrets for a healthy skin

Alia Bhatt's flawless and glowing skin can be attributed to her skincare routine. Even without makeup, the actress can radiate like a bright morning, and she is well-known on social media for her no-filter looks. Her skincare routine consists of some basic beauty tips and tricks for glowing skin. Here are a few examples:





1. Cleaning: Instead of simply washing your face with water, follow a cleansing routine twice a day. You can remove all the dirt and excess oil by using a mild soap or face cleanser.

2. Toner: After cleansing your skin, always use a toner to help restore the PH balance. It helps to seal the cleanser's effect without destroying it.

3. Serum or essence: An essence is a concentrated concoction of skincare ingredients that aids in the fight against dust and dirt. To absorb the skin's nutrition, add serum or essence to your skincare routine.

4. Hydrate well: Alia believes that nothing can keep the skin glowing if it is dehydrated. Regardless of your skin type, you must moisturise it thoroughly and drink plenty of water.

5. Sun protection: Wear sunscreen even if you're inside, and especially if you're going outside.