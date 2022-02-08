Alia bhatt's Darlings to take an OTT route!

If reports are to be believed, Alia bhatt's debut film as a producer titled Darlings will be taking digital route. It's co produced by SRK'S Red chillies entertainment. Darlings will release on Netflix this summer.

ABOUT DARLINGS

Director- Jasmeet k Reen

Production houses- Srk's red chillies entertainment

Alia bhatt's Eternal sunshine productions.

Music composer- Vishal bhardwaj (as per reports)

Starcast- Alia bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and vijay verma.

It's a dark comedy film about a mother daughter relationship. Shefali Shah will be seen playing Alia's mother. Vijay verma and Roshan Mathew are also playing key roles in the film.

As it's a dark comedy film, makers felt that the film will able to target Audience through OTT. It's sold to Netflix for Rs. 80 crores. It's one of the biggest deals for female led film. Darlings is currently in Post production stage and official announcement will be made soon, Source revealed.

Are you excited for DARLINGS?!