Alia Bhatt's Hollywood Debut and we are ready for one more SURPRISE!

No doubt Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. Alia may be a dainty, petite doll who many presumed wasn't groomed for substantive roles but she proved she's all about versatility and variety. Be it playing an uptown girl, a middle-class bank manager's daughter, or even a troubled drug-addicted teen, she has played it all with ease.

Apart from being a great actress and a phenomenal dancer, Alia had a hidden talent that she brought to the forefront in her film 'Highway'. The actress has a soulful voice which she flaunted when she crooned 'Sooha Saaha' in 'Highway', the unplugged version of 'Samjhawan' in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and a cover of 'Ikk kudi' in 'Udta Punjab'.





Can there be anything she can't do?





Thus when it comes to her Hollywood Debut, I am very sure she is going to ace that as well! Waiting!!!



