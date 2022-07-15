Alia Bhatt's movies getting delayed due to pregnancy?

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt returned from London after wrapping her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone, and now is relaxing in Mumbai with her family. Alia Bhatt has a lot on her plate this year as well as next year as her movies are going to release one after another and she's going to give birth to her baby sometime this year. The upcoming movie for Alia is, Bhrahmastra, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and her Heart Of Stone. But it seems like there is going to be a delay for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani because the actress is pregnant. If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar who is the director of the film has decided to delay the shooting of the movie's key sequence as he wants Alia to first deliver the baby and then get back to the sets. It is believed that the shoot was going to happen in August but now it's going to be pushed to the first quarter of 2023, this means the release date can also be delayed.