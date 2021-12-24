Alia Bhatt's plea for a special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi for Ranbir Kapoor and his family is turned down by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to hit theatres in February, and there is a lot of buzz surrounding the film. The film's title character, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is played by Alia Bhatt, and the film's earlier advertisements, teasers, and trailer have created a lot of interest. The official release date for the film is February 18, 2022.





Alia and her family, as well as boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, are reportedly very pleased about Alia's next film, and are eager to see it in front of the public and see Alia's performance. Alia Bhatt requested that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film's director and producer, schedule a special screening for her family and Ranbir Kapoor in order to fulfil their wish.





Sanjay Leela Bhansali, according to reports, turned down her request and declined to organise a special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The reason for this is that Sanjay has a strong no-pre-screening policy in place, and he does not allow any of his films to be shown before their official release date for any reason. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has previously followed his policy of not allowing the screening of his films for his lead actors or other cast members.





Alia is looking forward to seeing the film. "Alia is really proud of what she has accomplished in Gangubai Kathiawadi," a source said. She's strayed far beyond her comfort zone to play a coldblooded, murderous, and ugly lady. Bhansali's team believes she will be nominated for a national award for her work. Alia is excited to present the movie to her friends and family. However, it appears that she will have to wait until February 18, 2022, when the film is released."



