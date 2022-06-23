Alia Bhatt's pregnancy is the reason Jee lee Zaraa got postponed ?

Last year, Farhan Akhtar revealed Jee Le Zaraa, a road film created with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will be released by Excel Entertainment and include three A-list actresses, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. The movie's announcement went viral online, with everyone giddy over the intriguing pairing of these three powerhouses. The movie was supposed to debut in the third quarter of 2022, but recently a source connected to the project reportedly announced 2 weeks back that it won't debut until 2023, leaving us all wondering why.

The film's production has been postponed. The reason for the delay was explained as needing more time to arrange the actresses' dates before alia Bhatt revealed she was expecting a baby and is pregnant. Because the actresses have other movie commitments that keep them busy, the producers must plan the shot so that the actresses' schedules coincide. In addition, the supporting performers must also be cast, which will take some time. To meet the timeline for an early 2023 shoot, pre-production work on the movie is ongoing. We can confidently anticipate the movie's release in late 2023 based on how things are currently shaping out.

