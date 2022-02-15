Alia commented on this rumor of Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for quite sometime now. They have also made it official. Whenever media or fans get a chance they ask both the actors about the relationship.

Recently, Alia has made a comment on a rumor that's been spreading since ages about Ranbir. Many people from the industry have claimed that Kareena and Ranbir are someone who loves gossiping. In a show, Karan also revealed that Ranbir loves gossiping. Since then many people have had this impression on him.

In a recent interview, Alia went on to clarify that Ranbir actually hates gossiping.

Alia said, "I've not heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone in my life and that's what I love about him the most. Even if he is criticizing someone, he (is careful about it). He only believes in good things, otherwise don't say it. I think that's amazing. He doesn't even like gossip, because of Ranbir I have become a non-gossiper. (He says) don't gossip about anybody. He's got a bad reputation that he is a gossiper, he's not a gossiper. He doesn't gossip at all."