Alia is married to Ranbir, but she still shares her best bond with Varun!

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses we have today and compliments almost every actor as she gives her heart and soul to every role. However, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt look the best together!





They entered the world of Bollywood together in Student of The Year. People couldn't help but be impressed by the good-looking duo. There is a tinge of innocence and sweetness about Varun and Alia, and their pairing has proved to be a blockbuster more than once. Perhaps the key reason for their chemistry on screen is their comfort level. They've come a long way in not just their acting as well, but their friendship as well.

They became an instant hit with their audience. Not just this, the two have a strong fanbase as well that flocks to the theatres, which have their films as well. Varun and Alia are even fondly called 'Varia' by their fans. Both have a close bond with each other off-screen, and this translates into their on-screen chemistry. If they can make you laugh in the romantic comic scenes, they can also make you misty-eyed in their intense and emotional scenes. In short, they're a delight to watch on screen. So it comes as no surprise that Karan Johar decided to cash in on the couple's magnetic chemistry as well for his epic drama, Kalank. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year. Alia was paired with both the actors, at different points in the film, and it's safe to say that she had powerful chemistry with both. SOTY didn't have the best storyline (putting it politely), obviously. Yet, Varun and Alia's chemistry and stage presence were noticed and praised. Varun and Alia had an adorable and fun banter in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, which worked wonders for the box office as well.