Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi character is inspired by real Gangubai Kothewali; Here's everything you need to know about real Gangubai Kothewali

Gangubai Kathiawadi was a strong, powerful woman who lived in the red light area of Mumbai. She was born in Gujarat but ran from her home to Mumbai with her father's accountant who she fell in love with. But as all love stories have betrayals one way or the other, Ramnik Lal deceived her and sold her for Rs. 500 to a brothel.

This betrayal tore her apart but her new life as Gangubai Kothewali was just beginning. She emerged as a leader to all the people of Kamathipura. Making Mafia Don Karim Lala her brother in the 60s, she ruled over the red light area. She never forced any women to prostitute or work, she tried all the women and children of Kamathipura as her own, she even met the then PM Jawahar Lal Nehru to discuss about the situation of sex workers in India.

She lived one hell of a life and never backed down from a fight. Even though her past was a wreck, she inspired millions of people. Now a movie starring Alia Bhatt is being made in Bollywood to inspire more people of how you should never let your past be who you are.





What are your thoughts on the real Gangubai Kathiawadi?