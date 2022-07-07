All 4 KARD Members Renew Contracts With DSP Media

All four members of KARD have resigned with DSP Media!









On July 7, a representative of KARD's label, DSP Media, stated that all the members of the co-ed group have decided to renew their contracts with the company for three years.









"Recently, we discussed with KARD members BM, J.Seph, Jeon Somin, and Jeon Jiwoo regarding their future activities and visions," stated the representative. "Based on mutual trust, we developed a deep connection on what we want to showcase individually and as a group, so all the members renewed their contracts for three years."









KARD, who recently made their comeback after 2 years with 'Ring the alarm,' officially debuted in July 2017 with 'Hola Hola.'









Meanwhile, the co-ed group is preparing for their 2022 WILD KARD tour in Latin America that will begin this month. Additionally, they will tour 11 cities in North America in August.