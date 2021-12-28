All 5 members of boy group ONF enlist in the military - Will this tactic be opted by other K-pop groups in the future?

ONF made a lot of headlines when they announced that all the five members including MK, J-Us, Wyatt, Hyojin and E-tion except the Japanese member U will be enlisting in the military together to complete their mandatory service in December. It was the first time that a K-pop boy group decided to enlist altogether. Well, all the five Korean members of ONF have finally begun their military service.





MK enlisted first, Wyatt and J-Us followed shortly on December 27. Meanwhile, Hyojin and E-tion became the last members to enlist on December 28. All the members left lovely messages for their fans on Social Media. All the members are expected to be discharged by June 2023.





It came as a huge shocker for fans when they decided to take this decision in order to minimize the period of hiatus which becomes quite an issue for various groups. Do you think in the future other K-pop boy groups would prefer to enlist together?