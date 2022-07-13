All 9 TWICE Members Renew Contracts With JYP Entertainment

All nine members of TWICE have resigned with JYPE!









On July 12, a representative of TWICE's label, JYP Entertainment, stated that all the members of the nation's girl group have decided to renew their contracts with the company. "Ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contracts this fall, all members of TWICE completed renewing their contracts. TWICE, who played a crucial role in establishing JYP's status, and JYP, which became a reliable source of support for TWICE growing to become a representative K-pop girl group, agreed based on this trust to renew the contracts with confidence in an even better future," said the representative.









TWICE, who made their debut in October 2015, held their first stadium concert in the United States earlier this year.









Meanwhile, the girl group will be making their Japanese comeback with 'Celebrate' on July 27.