ALL ABOUT CHEMICAL EXFOLIATION!

Is exfoliation necessary?YES!!It is very important in maintaining a healthy skin.. Exfoliation involves the removal of the old dead skin cells from the skin's outermost surface revealing new skin. It also fastens cell turn over. Physical and chemical exfoliation are the most common types of exfoliation.. Physical exfoliation involves using walnut or apricot scrubs to manually remove the upper skin.It can be abrasive and only superficially removes skin. It caused a lot of dryness and microtears if used wrongly. Physical exfoliation is better suited by body skin than facial skin.. Chemical exfoliation is actually gentler than physical exfoliation and it works in deeper layers of skin. They are actually acids that get rid of dead skin cells. They help in fading hyperpigmentation, tanning,dark spots, acne, blackheads, whiteheads, extra sebum, anti-aging, boosting collagen and overall evens out and brightens skintone. They work by breaking bonds between old and new skin cells. As bonds are broken, the top layers of skin is shed revealing new abd brighter skin tone.. There are three kinds of chemical exfoliants- Alpha hydroxy acids (AHA), Beta hydroxy acids (BHA) and Poly hydroxy acids (PHA).. AHA are hydrophilic or water soluble. They work by removing the top layer of skin. It is naturally derived from sugarcane, fruits, nuts and milk. They also boost skin hydration levels helping dry skin. They increase the thickness of deeper layers hereby promoting firmness of skin. They help in fading hyperpigmentation, anti aging, evens out skintone and overall brightens skin tone. Examples- Glycolic acid, Lactic acid, Mandelic acid, Tartaric acid and Citric acid.. BHA are lipophilic or oil soluble. They not just exfoliates upper layers of skin but work deeper in pores helping with skin congestion, acne, blackheads and whiteheads. They are derived from willow bark tree extract. They also regulate sebum production making it a boon for oily skin. Example- Salicylic acid is the most used BHA .. PHA- It is a new generation exfoliator. It is also known as second generation AHA as it's working is same as AHA but is very gentle. Unlike AHA and BHA, PHA have larger molecules because of which it slowly penetrates into skin causing least irritation. It is most suited for sensitive skin. It is derived from fruit juices, honey, wine and fermentation of glucose. Example- Gluconolactose, lactobionic acid and galactose.. No matter what type of exfoliation you use, it must be restricted to max 2-3 times a week else it leads to over exfoliation . Never over exfoliate skin, it damages skin barrier. Start it by using once a week and slowly increase as your skin care takes. Always patch test before using it on face. Sunscreen of SPF 50 is a must as your skin gets photosensitive due to exfoliation!!