All about Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid also known as hyaluronan is a type of glycosaminoglycan which is a sugar molecular naturally occurring in skin. Hyaluronic acid is one such miracle ingredient which intensely moisturises skin without any heavy feel or stickiness. It is a humectant which means it hold water. It holds upto 1000 molecules of water for 1 molecule of HA.

It can be used by all skin types as a hydration agent. Apart from hydration it has benefits like anti aging, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, gives plumy skin, increases lipid barrier, smoothens texture, helps in healing process of wounds, increases skin barrier,etc.

HA is naturally present in our skin. As we age the volume of HA naturally occurring in our skin decreases.This starts from 25years, it is very beneficial if HA product is incorporated at 25 yrs to compensate the hydration.

Basically hyaluronic acid consists of 3 types of molecules based on their penetration level- High molecular size, low molecular size and ultra low molecular size. All the 3 types of molecules are formulated in serum for maximum benefits.

Hyaluronic acid is available in the form of toner, serum, moisturiser. You can even find HA in certain sunscreens. Fillers, injections are in clinical procedures done using hyaluronic acid. HA should be used in a leave on product and not a wash off product. Maximum of 2% HA is enough, don't exceed the percentage.

.It can be used both day & night. HA is compatible with all other skin care actives.

Product recommendations-

Loreal 1.5% hyaluronic acid serum

Minimalist 2% hyaluronic acid serum

Deconstruct hydrating serum

Vya hyaluronic acid serum

Earth Rhythm multi molecular hyaluronic acid serum

E'Clat multi molecular hyaluronic acid serum

Suganda hyaluronic acid serum

Dermitecture hyaluronic acid serum

Re'equil hyaluronic acid and ceramide moisturiser

Dr Sheth hyaluronic acid and haldi sleeping mask

Neutrogena hydro boost

Ponds superlight gel.