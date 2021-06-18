All about Sunscreen

As you know, Sunscreen is the most important and essential step in any skin care. It protects our skin from the harmful ultra violet rays from the sun giving a number of benefits to our skin. Never skin it,use it daily

For choosing a sunscreen, first always look for for broad spectrum, SPF (sun protection factor), PA (protection grade of UV- A rays) and water resistant. Dry skin people can choose a moisturizing sunscreen like Episoft sunscreen and oily skin people can choose a gel based sunscreen like LA Shield sunscreen gel, re'equill ultra matte sunscreen.

Use 3 finger rule or half teaspoon rule to apply on face, neck and ears. Reapply every 2 hours if out. In indoors u can reapply every 3-4hours.

Physical sunscreen sit on our skin creating a layer hereby reflecting back the UV rays. It is best for sensitive and rosecea skin. It works immediately. It's thick consistency might not suit oily, acne prone skin.

Chemical sunscreen absorb the rays and reflect it back. It doesn't give a white cast and offers a matte look. Apply minimum of 15-20 mins before sun exposure.

Hybrid sunscreens use both physical and chemical filters.

Re'equil and La Shield offer a good range of sunscreens.