All about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Udaipur wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have to be the one famous couple that always gets the gossip mills going. Fans were sure that the two had a secret engagement ceremony a few weeks ago, and they were trending on social media. While both of their teams have refuted it, a new rumour is already circulating. And, family, this one is so good that we can't believe it!





Vicky and Kat are planning to marry in December, Isn't this massive? The couple has decided on a venue in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for their big Bollywood wedding. Before you start celebrating, keep in mind that both stars will be working on their separate film projects for the next few months. We doubt they are planning any huge life-changing events. It appears that only time will tell whether or not the Shaadi Ke rumours are accurate. But, after all, there's no fire without smoke, right?





Since they were photographed leaving Anil Kapoor's Diwali event together in 2019, Vicky and Katrina have been the talk of the town. They're commonly seen together at gatherings. And, of course, paparazzi have frequently snapped Vicky at her home. The two, on the other hand, have always kept their relationship status a secret.





Don't be upset if you're dissatisfied because we now have ample proof that the couple is dating. Remember when Vicky and Kat's relationship was revealed by actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor? “Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true,” he remarked in an interview with a major newspaper. Is it possible that I'll get in trouble for stating this? I'm not sure. I believe they're fairly forthcoming about it.” They're not quite as open as we'd want! We admire Vicky and Katrina's stunning jodi, whether it's formal or not. Let's hope they come clean about their affections for each other soon!