All celebrities expected to make their Bollywood debut in 2022

A brand new year is on its way, and Bollywood is buzzing with anticipation! After a disappointing year for movies in 2020 and 2021, 2022 appears to be a rebound year, with many long-awaited films finally hitting theatres and new, intriguing projects revealed. Bollywood is slowly reviving, and there is a slew of new projects in the works with fresh faces and new stars. Like every year, the anticipation of learning who will star in forthcoming films and learning more about upcoming Bollywood talent is growing by the day.





In Bollywood, there are a slew of star youngsters that will make their debut in 2022. Apart from celebrity children, Bollywood will see a slew of newcomers. Production firms have already confirmed that the newcomers will star in upcoming films. Faces from the South entertainment business, web shows, and the tiny screen will be seen on the big screen for the first time. After a long hiatus, viewers and spectators may look forward to seeing fresh plots, new faces, and new entertainment alternatives in 2022! Check out the list of 2022's emerging fresh faces in Bollywood!





Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya has been a familiar face for B-town fans since she was born to Bollywood parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The stunning actress is expected to make her acting debut in Karan Johar's forthcoming film Dharma Productions in 2022. She recently began filming for the film, and everyone in the industry praised her on social media. Shanaya has a sizable social media following. She also had a small role in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in which her mother Maheep Kapoor played the lead. Shanaya has also appeared in a few commercials before landing a role in her debut Bollywood film, a Dharma Productions production.





Anjini Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's niece and the daughter of Varun Dhawan's cousin Siddharth Dhawan is Anjini Dhawan. Anjini may not be a household name among Bollywood fans, but she is a social media sensation with a large fan base. She is also friends with a number of B-town A-listers and is frequently photographed with them. Anjini Dhawan enjoys dancing and frequently posts videos of her moves on Instagram. She's great friends with Khushi Kapoor, and the two are frequently photographed together and shared on Instagram.





Suhana Khan

There's no need to introduce this B-town beauty. Suhana Khan, the daughter of renowned King Khan Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan, is a well-known face both in and outside of Bollywood. She frequently dazzles her social media followers with her stunning photos and candid views of her life. The seductive beauty hasn't shied away from the camera and is passionate about the arts and theatre. Suhana has already made her acting debut in a short film directed by Theodore Gimeno, The Grey Part of Blue. Suhana Khan will be introduced to Bollywood and launched by Zoya Akhtar, according to sources.





Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is another Bollywood name that is well-known both within and beyond the industry. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, has recently undergone a makeover, posting her latest photos on social media and enthralling followers. Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak and has since gone from strength to strength, has a sister, Khushi, who is likely to entice fans with her acting prowess in the near future. Boney Kapoor, her father, claimed at the beginning of 2021 that he will soon be introducing her in Bollywood in her debut film, but no other details are available. The film will most likely be released in 2022, with both sisters starring in their own right.





Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda is another B-town child who will most likely make his debut next year. He is the grandson of the great Amitabh Bachchan and the son of entrepreneur Shweta Nanda. According to rumours, Agastya Nanda would play the lead alongside none other than Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister. Both of the stars are set to appear in a Zoya Akhtar film next year. Unlike other celebrity kids, Agastya remains to himself and does not have a large social media presence.





Laksh Lalwani

Laksh Lalwani has been a part of the television industry for a few years and is already a household name on the tiny screen. He gained prominence after starring in the historical drama Porus and has since appeared in a number of other shows such as Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. In 2019, Karan Johar revealed that Dostana 2 will begin filming soon, with Laksh Lalwani playing the lead opposite Janhvi Kapoor.





Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan has confirmed that his niece Alizeh Agnihotri will debut in 2022. We might see yet another star kid make her debut this year, despite the fact that the banner and title of the film are still being kept under wraps. Alizeh is Atul Agnihotri's daughter and has already worked in the modelling industry. While little is known about Alizeh, she has always desired to work in the entertainment world and has even trained with renowned choreographer Saroj Khan.





Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar, the beauty queen and Miss World 2017 winner, is scheduled to make her Bollywood debut opposite none other than Akshay Kumar. The two will appear together in Prithviraj, a Yash Raj production that is an epic drama film. The film is planned to hit theatres on January 21, 2022, making Manushi one of the year's first newcomers. In the film, Manushi will play the lead character of Sanyogita. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about Prithviraj Chauhan's life.





Rashmika Mandanna

With her performances in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films, this South Indian diva has earned hearts in the Tollywood industry. With Mission Majnu, she is slated to make her Bollywood debut in 2022. Rashmika is a Karnataka native who went into the entertainment industry as a model after finishing her education. She won her first film debut in the Kannada film business and hasn't looked back since. Mission Majnu is a spy thriller film that will be released in 2022.





Namashi Chakraborty

Namashi Chakraborty, Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son, is slated to make his Bollywood debut in 2022. While Namashi has already worked in the industry as a director and behind the camera, this is his first time in front of the camera. Namashi is set to make his Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy, in which he will star alongside Sajid Quershi's daughter Amrin. The romantic comedy was supposed to be released in 2020 but owing to Covid, it had to be postponed and will now be released in 2022!





Whose Bollywood debut are you rooting for?