From all the chaos that happened last year, Rhea deserves a better 2021 and ahead.

Rhea Chakraborty had a tough year in 2020. She lost her lover, she went through an ugly media trial, she and her brother went to prison, her family suffered from the complete mayhem break out, and she lost peace.

It's hopeful to see Rhea recover from the dirt she faced. She is meditating and trying to stay connected with her spirits. All we can wish for our girl Rhea is a better tomorrow. It will be amazing to see her back on screen and be accepted by the audience. We are patiently waiting for her return with all dignity and respect.