  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Rooms

All the controversies around Jugjugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar in legal trouble?

Karan Johar's upcoming multi-star film JugJugg Jeeyo has been the subject of controversy in a case related to alleged copyright infringement by a Ranchi-based writer. It is now reported that a commercial court in Ranchi has ordered the film to be screened ahead of its theatrical release on June 24. The next film ended up in the soup after a writer named Vishal A Singh claimed that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions copied his script, titled Bunny Rani, to make JugJugg Jeeyo.


On Twitter, Vishal shared screenshots and said he emailed excerpts of his script to the production company. However, the film was shot without his knowledge. Singh further stated that the content of his story titled "Bunny Rani" was used in the film without giving any credit and asked for a postponement of the film's release. He also asked for a fee of Rs 1.5 crore.


KJo and his production company Dharma Productions have been accused of stealing the Pakistani singer's music. Abrar went on to state that his song had been copied six times, although he did not specify whether he was speaking to Karan Johar or Bollywood in general. His tweet said "Nach Punjaban" on any Indian movie and reserves the right to go to court to seek damages. Producers like @karanjohar shouldn't use copied songs. This is my 6th song to be copied, which is not allowed at all (sic)."

More posts like this

Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

:( :(
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

:) :)
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

:( :(
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

Damn right
1 1
FR€€ $P!R!T : ROFL
1 REPLY 4 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

These Hrithik Roshan Burger King ads are just too cute!
https://youtu.be/MdQ62tGltjk https://youtu.be/UIOf0lB5a3I https://youtu.be/9tQ1krO26_Q
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Rancho . 8 hours ago

Old but gold ! xD xD


3 2
Majnu Bhai : Baburao Supremacy xD
1 REPLY 8 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Rancho . 8 hours ago

It be like that sometimes xD
1 2
Straight Talker : This is so true xD
0 REPLY 8 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Lolo - KK . 8 hours ago

Is Kiara Advani in the same league as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika and Alia are big stars today in the Bollywood industry. Needless to people might say, they have worked hard to reach this position today and it seems like Kiara is following in their footsteps. It seems like it's a treat for Kiara's fans because of her back-to-back movies. I think it's too soon to compare Kiara with Deepika or Alia or for that matter even consider her in the same league. Even though Kiara is doing more movies but she needs to do strong characters like Deepika or Alia to be considered in the same league as them.

In an interview. Kiara was asked about this and this is what she had to say,  "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."  
2 6
Alizeh👩 : She's the next superstar after Alia. Among present actresses, she's the best. Those who are saying she does flowerpot roles, kindly watch BB2 & JJJ ( she's the main female lead)
0 REPLY 15 mins ago
View more 5 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Aashna Sheikh . 8 hours ago

Favorite Bollywood drama film of 90s
1 0