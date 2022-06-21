All the controversies around Jugjugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar in legal trouble?

Karan Johar's upcoming multi-star film JugJugg Jeeyo has been the subject of controversy in a case related to alleged copyright infringement by a Ranchi-based writer. It is now reported that a commercial court in Ranchi has ordered the film to be screened ahead of its theatrical release on June 24. The next film ended up in the soup after a writer named Vishal A Singh claimed that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions copied his script, titled Bunny Rani, to make JugJugg Jeeyo.





On Twitter, Vishal shared screenshots and said he emailed excerpts of his script to the production company. However, the film was shot without his knowledge. Singh further stated that the content of his story titled "Bunny Rani" was used in the film without giving any credit and asked for a postponement of the film's release. He also asked for a fee of Rs 1.5 crore.





KJo and his production company Dharma Productions have been accused of stealing the Pakistani singer's music. Abrar went on to state that his song had been copied six times, although he did not specify whether he was speaking to Karan Johar or Bollywood in general. His tweet said "Nach Punjaban" on any Indian movie and reserves the right to go to court to seek damages. Producers like @karanjohar shouldn't use copied songs. This is my 6th song to be copied, which is not allowed at all (sic)."