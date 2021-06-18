All heart for the Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm.

This cleansing balm by Clinique is a must have in your vanity kit. I love double cleansing my skin and this balm is the perfect product to remove heavy and light makeup.





It comes in the form of a solid balm but once you apply it on your skin, it transforms into a silky oil thoroughly removing every bit of your makeup leaving your skin feeling clean and light. This is hands down the best cleansing balm I have ever used as apart from removing the makeup it makes my skin look younger as well.





That stubborn eye makeup which won’t go? This balm removes all of that in a single swipe.





This cleansing balm is non-greasy, non-drying and suitable for all skin types! Highly recommend it to everyone. Totally worth every penny spent.