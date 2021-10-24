All the members of K-pop boy group ONF have decided to enlist in the military at once - here's why

The six-member K-pop group ONF shocked fans when they announced that all the members will be enlisting in the military to complete their mandatory duty. The six-member group consists of 5 Korean artists and one Japanese artist. Therefore, five of them will be completing their duty as Korean citizens.

It was revealed on November 2, when ONF's leaders Hyo-jin and J-Us shared handwritten letters to inform their fans about enlistment. Now, according to the rules they still have plenty of time before they have to enlist, but the reason behind their early and collective enlistment is the never-ending hiatus.

Many k-pop groups fail to return after the hiatus created by military enlistment, sometimes leading to their disbandment. To prevent that from happening and to minimize the time of hiatus, they all have decided to enlist together.

It was a rather unusual decision for a K-pop group. Do you think it is a wise decision?