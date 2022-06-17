All is not well between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar?

Kartik Aaryan, an actor, has gained a huge fan base in recent years, thanks to his boy-next-door persona. Kartik's apparent dispute with Dharma Productions head Karan Johar over Dostana 2 surfaced last year, although the actor remained silent at the time.

Dostana 2 was announced by Dharma Productions in 2019. Kartik was slated to star with Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya in KJo's flick. However, it appears that it has been put on hold, as no fresh information has been released since Kartik's departure from the project.

Kartik Aaryan was asked about his conflicts with industry professionals in his most recent interview with Indian Express, to which he said, "I only concentrate on my work. That's all I have to say about it. Take a look at my lineup."

He was also questioned if there is a filmmaker lobby working against him, to which he replied, "No." "People have been known to make 'baat ka batangad'. There isn't much else to say. No one has such a large amount of time. Everyone simply wants to work, and do decent job at that. Aside from that, everything is merely a rumour."





Kartik, inadvertently, put an end to all KJo fallout rumours.